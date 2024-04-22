Armenia asks UN court to throw out Azerbaijan’s claim alleging racial discrimination

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Lawyers for Armenia have asked the top U.N. court to throw out a case filed by Azerbaijan over the Karabakh region that accuses Armenia of ethnic cleansing. Monday’s request comes after Azerbaijan launched proceedings at the International Court of Justice in 2021 in the case. Armenia is contesting the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice in this case. Also, Armenia has brought its own racial discrimination case against Azerbaijan, stemming from a 2020 war over the region of Karabakh that killed more than 6,600 people. The two neighboring countries have been in conflict over Karabakh since a 1994 war.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.