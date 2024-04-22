Baltimore leaders accuse ship’s owner and manager of negligence in Key Bridge collapse

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s mayor and city council are calling for the owner and manager of the cargo ship that took down the Francis Scott Key Bridge to be held fully liable for the deadly collapse. Attorneys for the city argued in court papers filed Monday that the companies should have realized the Dali was unfit for its voyage and manned the ship with a competent crew, among other issues. The Singapore-based companies filed a petition soon after the March 26 disaster asking a court to cap their liability. A spokesperson for the companies said Monday that it would be inappropriate to comment on the pending litigation.

