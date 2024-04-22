Biden will send Ukraine air defense weapons, artillery once Senate approves, Zelenskyy says

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy the U.S. will send badly needed air defense weaponry once the Senate approves a massive national security aid package that includes $60 billion for Ukraine. Zelensky said in a posting on X on Monday that Biden also assured him that a coming package of new aid would also include long-range and artillery capabilities. Ukraine is awaiting the Senate approval after the House approved the $95 billion package this weekend that also includes aid for other allies. It comes after months of delay as some House Republican opposed further funding for Ukraine and threatened to oust Speaker Mike Johnson if he allowed a vote to take place.

