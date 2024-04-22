Milwaukee man charged in dismemberment death pleads not guilty

SOUTH MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee man charged with killing and mutilating a woman whose body parts washed up on a beach along Lake Michigan has pleaded not guilty. Thirty-three-year-old Maxwell Anderson appeared in court Monday. He has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and arson. Anderson waived his right to a preliminary hearing. He’s due back in court on May 16. Anderson’s Monday court appearance was his first since his arrest on April 4. A leg believed to belong to 19-year-old Sade Robinson was found two days prior down a bluff at Warnimont Park along Lake Michigan in Cudahy.

