Myanmar’s figurehead vice president, a rare holdover from Suu Kyi’s civilian government, steps down

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s Vice President Henry Van Thio is stepping down. He served in the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi and then continued in the position after the military ousted her to seize power in 2021. State television MRTV announced on Monday night that 65-year-old Van Thio had been allowed to retire for health reasons in accordance with the constitution. The report didn’t provide any details of his health or say who, if anyone, will replace him. He’s a member of Myanmar’s Chin ethnic minority and a former army officer. He was named second vice president in 2016, when Suu Kyi’s party started its first term.

