A memorial opens on the site of a Nazi concentration camp for Roma after a pig farm was removed

PRAGUE (AP) — A new memorial has opened in the Czech Republic on the site of a former Nazi concentration camp for Roma, capping a process that took decades and was made possible after a Czech government agreed to remove a communist-era pig farm from the site. Roma and human rights activists have long demanded the removal of the farm from Lety, 60 miles (95 kilometers) south of Prague, where some 1,300 Czech Roma were sent between August 1942 and August 1943 during the Nazi occupation of what was then Czechoslovakia in World War II. At least 335 people died there.

