Ashley Judd and Aloe Blacc help the White House unveil its national suicide prevention strategy
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Actor Ashley Judd and singer-songwriter Aloe Blacc have helped the Biden administration promote its new national strategy to prevent suicide. Both were at the White House on Tuesday as Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, helped unveil the Democratic administration’s blueprint for reducing suicide in the United States. Emhoff said some 132 people kill themselves every day in the U.S. Both celebrities lost loved ones to suicide. Judd’s mother, country music star Naomi Judd, died nearly two years ago. Blacc’s frequent collaborator, Tim Bergling, died in 2018.