Biden will speak at Morehouse commencement, an election-year spotlight in front of Black voters

ATLANTA (AP) — President Joe Biden will be the commencement speaker for Georgia’s Morehouse College and at West Point next month. The Morehouse appearance in Atlanta gives Biden a key election-year platform on one of the nation’s preeminent historically Black campuses. The Democratic president won the 2020 election with a racially diverse coalition, and polls in 2024 have suggested he has work to do to rebuild that same support, especially among younger Black voters. There are concerns among some Morehouse leaders that Biden could face protests. Morehouse is the alma mater of civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. and Sen. Raphael Warnock, who is Georgia’s first Black U.S. senator and serves as pastor of King’s Ebenezer Baptist Church.

By BILL BARROW and SEUNG MIN KIM Associated Press

