Dutch intelligence sees the wars in Gaza and Ukraine as triggers for terrorist threats

Published 9:14 AM

By MOLLY QUELL
Associated Press

ZOETERMEER, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch national intelligence agency says threats targeting the Netherlands are increasingly connected to worldwide turmoil, including the wars in Gaza and Ukraine. The General Intelligence and Security Service in its annual report says the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza and the destruction of a Quran outside parliament last year are “trigger events” for extremists. The agency’s director-general tells The Associated Press that he is particularly concerned about big events. He notes that the agency is working closely with French authorities to prevent incidents during the Paris Olympics this summer.

