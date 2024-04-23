A far-right German EU lawmaker’s aide is arrested on suspicion of spying for China

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say a man who works for a prominent German far-right lawmaker in the European Parliament has been arrested on suspicion of spying for China. The detention came less than 24 hours after three people were arrested for spying for China in a separate German case. Prosecutors said the suspect was arrested in Dresden. The German national is accused of working for a Chinese intelligence service and of repeatedly passing on information on negotiations and decisions in the European Parliament in January. Prosecutors allege that he also snooped on Chinese dissidents in Germany. Maximilian Krah of the far-right Alternative for Germany said he found out about the arrest of his employee from the press on Tuesday.

