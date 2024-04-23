Indiana GOP candidates for governor make their pitch to voters at debate in Sen. Braun’s absence

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Sen. Mike Braun has missed the final GOP debate in the race to become Indiana’s next governor, instead attending a vote in Washington on a foreign aid package. The five remaining candidates didn’t focus on the front-runner’s absence Tuesday. Instead they pushed their own platforms ahead of the May 7 primary. All six, including Braun, have cast themselves as political outsiders in the competitive, multimillion-dollar race. But five have held statewide leadership offices. Outgoing Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb has not endorsed a candidate. The primary winner will be favored in November’s general election, as the state reliably elects Republicans.

