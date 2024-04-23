NFL draft has been on tour for a decade and the next stop is Detroit, giving it a shot in spotlight

DETROIT (AP) — The NFL draft has taken the show on the road for a decade, giving cities around the country a chance to be in the spotlight. Detroit is on the clock. The Motor City was once one of the nation’s largest and most powerful cities and has bounced back from filing for bankruptcy in 2013. Fans driving and flying into town from the league’s other 31 teams will see signs of progress from the symbolic to the significant. In the heart of downtown, the NFL’s three-day draft will begin Thursday night.

