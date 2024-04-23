Qatari emir in Nepal, expected to tackle migrant conditions and Nepali student held hostage by Hamas

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — The emir of Qatar has landed in Nepal on his first-ever visit to the South Asian country, after visiting Bangladesh and the Philippines, where improving migrant workers’ conditions in the Gulf state and a Nepali student still held hostage by Hamas are expected to be on the agenda. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani is set to meet Nepali dignitaries during his two-day visit that started Tuesday. Qatar hosts an estimated 400,000 Nepali workers. Nepali officials are also likely to seek Al Thani’s help in freeing a local who has been held hostage by the Palestinian militant group Hamas since the Oct.7 attack on Southern Israel.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.