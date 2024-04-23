Someone fishing with a magnet dredged up new evidence in Georgia couple’s killing, officials say

McRAE-HELENA, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say someone fishing with a magnet in a Georgia creek pulled up new evidence in a nine-year-old murder case. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says the citizen’s magnet fishing in rural Telfair County turned up a .22-caliber rifle and a bag containing driver’s licenses and credit cards that belonged to Bud and June Runion. The couple was found fatally shot in January 2015. Investigators quickly arrested a man they say robbed the metro Atlanta couple after promising to sell them a classic car that he didn’t have. The suspect, Ronnie Adrian “Jay” Towns, is still awaiting trial. His attorney did not immediately return phone and email messages.

