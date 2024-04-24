Biden pardons 11 people and shortens the sentences of 5 others convicted of non-violent drug crimes

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has granted clemency to 16 people who were convicted of non-violent drug crimes. Biden used his clemency powers under the Constitution to issue pardons to 11 men and women. The Democratic president shortened the sentences of five others. Biden says he acted because April is Second Chance Month and many of these people received disproportionately longer sentences than they would have under current law and practice. He says those receiving pardons have shown a commitment to improving their lives and doing good in their communities. He adds that those whose sentences were shortened have shown they are worthy of forgiveness.

