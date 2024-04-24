Biden picks up another big union endorsement, this one from building trades workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The North America’s Building Trades Unions has endorsed President Joe Biden. It adds to Biden’s roster of support from organized labor. The Democratic president and union leaders used the endorsement event Wednesday to torch Donald Trump’s carefully crafted image as a successful real estate developer. They said his agenda would benefit the wealthy at the expense of workers, and Biden said Trump looks down on them from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. Biden and Trump are each trying to gain an edge with blue collar workers who have traditionally supported Democrats.

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE and CHRIS MEGERIAN Associated Press

