Former Wisconsin college chancellor fired over porn career is fighting to keep his faculty post

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse’s top official has taken the first steps toward removing a faculty member who was earlier fired from his job as chancellor over his fledgling porn career. Former UW-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow said Wednesday that interim Chancellor Betsy Morgan filed three charges against him in late March. They accuse him of unethical conduct, among other things. Gow has requested a hearing before a faculty committee. It would recommend to regents whether he can keep his position as a communications professor. Regents fired him as chancellor in December after learning he was producing and appearing in porn videos. Gow maintains he built his porn career on his own time.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.