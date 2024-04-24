Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to let Arizona doctors provide abortions in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers are announcing legislation Wednesday aimed at helping Arizonans access abortions after the Arizona Supreme Court allowed a near total-ban to move forward. The bill would allow Arizona doctors to temporarily provide abortion care to Arizona patients who travel to California. Newsom said lawmakers would move swiftly to pass the bill. Newsom has defended abortion access outside of California, which has endeared him to the Democratic Party’s core constituencies. He has become a top surrogate of President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign.

By SOPHIE AUSTIN Associated Press/Report for America

