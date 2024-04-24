Judge orders preventative detention for Iranian and 2 Peruvians in thwarted plot to kill Israelis
LIMA, Peru (AP) — A Peruvian judge has ordered 18 months of preventative detention for an Iranian and two Peruvian men while they are investigated for allegedly trying to kill two Israelis living in the South American country. The ruling by Magistrate Miguel Quevedo was handed down Tuesday but released Wednesday. The judge said the motive for the unsuccessful alleged killing plot remains unclear, but police and prosecutors in Peru have said the Iranian could be a member of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard. The Associated Press cannot independently confirm his membership.