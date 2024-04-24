Man who shot ex-Saints star Will Smith faces sentencing for manslaughter
By KEVIN McGILL
Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The man who fatally shot retired NFL star Will Smith after a car crash in 2016 is preparing to hear his sentence following his January conviction on a manslaughter charge. Thursday’s hearing in New Orleans marks the second time 36-year-old Cardell Hayes has faced sentencing in the killing. He was convicted of manslaughter in December 2016 and later sentenced to 25 years. But the jury vote had been 10-2 and the conviction was later tossed after the Supreme Court outlawed such non-unanimous verdicts. He was freed on bond while awaiting his retrial but was locked away again after his second conviction in the death of the former New Orleans Saint.