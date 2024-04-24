North Korea sends a delegation to Iran in a growing effort to break its diplomatic isolation

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A high-level North Korean economic delegation was on its way to Iran for what would be the two countries’ first known talks since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Embracing the idea of a “new Cold War,” North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is pushing to build up cooperation with countries confronting the United States. Kim’s intensified weapons tests prompted the U.S. and South Korea to expand their military drills. Korean Central News Agency said Wednesday that Pyongyang’s delegation led by North Korea’s minster of external economic relations flew out Tuesday. Pyongyang and Tehran are among the few governments that support Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Both have been accused of providing Russia with military equipment.

