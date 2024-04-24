Poland’s prosecutor general says previous government used spyware against hundreds of people

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prosecutor general has told the parliament that powerful Pegasus spyware was used against hundreds of people during the former government in Poland. Among them were elected officials. Adam Bodnar told lawmakers on Wednesday that he found the scale of the surveillance “shocking and depressing.” Bodnar is also the justice minister. He did not specify who exactly was subject to surveillance by the spyware. His office said the information was confidential. Bodnar said the data showed that Pegasus was used in the cases of 578 people from 2017 to 2022 and that it was used by three separate government agencies. He said that the software generated “enormous knowledge” about the “private and professional lives” of those put under surveillance.

