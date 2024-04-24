Portugal marks the 50th anniversary of the Carnation Revolution army coup that brought democracy

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Military vehicles and red carnations return to the streets and squares of downtown Lisbon on Thursday as Portugal reenacts dramatic moments from the army coup that brought democracy 50 years ago. Thousands of people are expected to attend celebrations for the so-called Carnation Revolution, which ended a stifling four-decade dictatorship established by Antonio Salazar. Simmering frustration with prolonged colonial wars against independence movements in Africa spurred the junior officers’ revolt. They toppled the dictatorship in around 24 hours with only five deaths. That paved the way for Portugal’s 1986 entry into what is now called the European Union.

