Senators demand accounting of rapid closure plan for California prison where women were abused

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nearly all inmates have been transferred out of a troubled women’s prison set to be shut down in California. And U.S. senators on Wednesday were demanding an accounting of the rapid closure plan for the facility where sexual abuse by guards was rampant. Prison officials say as of Tuesday only “a small group” of women were still being held at FCI Dublin. The majority of its 605 inmates having been sent to other facilities. Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee are expressing concern over claims of a chaotic transfer process during which they say inmates didn’t receive proper medical care and were subjected to harassment.

