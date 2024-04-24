Some Nikki Haley voters are hanging on to her candidacy and, like her, refuse to endorse Trump

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — When Nikki Haley suspended her presidential campaign, she refused to endorse Donald Trump for the 2024 Republican nomination — and apparently so did some of her supporters in Pennsylvania. Haley won almost 17% of Pennsylvania’s primary vote Tuesday, to Trump’s 83%, despite not campaigning for president since she ended her bid in early March. Should those Haley GOP voters refuse to support Trump in November, it could prove a damaging blow to his prospects for victory in Pennsylvania and, possibly, reelection. With nearly all ballots counted in Pennsylvania’s primary, Haley tallied more than 157,000 votes, or about twice the 80,500-vote margin by which Democrat Joe Biden beat Trump in Pennsylvania in 2020.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.