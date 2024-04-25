4 die in fiery crash as Pennsylvania police pursued their vehicle

CONCORD, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania state police say three adults and a pregnant teenager died in a fiery crash as police pursued their vehicle in connection with retail thefts. State police say the 7-mile chase on Route 322 ended Wednesday afternoon when the driver lost control while using the right shoulder to pass a vehicle that was not involved in the pursuit. Emergency medical steps were taken in an attempt to save the pregnant teen’s child, but they were unsuccessful. Troopers had spotted the vehicle at a Concord Township shopping center and approached the group, who drove away before being stopped by police and trying to flee.

