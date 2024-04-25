Amazon cloud computing unit plans to invest $11 billion to build data center in northern Indiana

NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (AP) — Amazon’s cloud computing unit Amazon Web Services plans to invest $11 billion to build a data center in northern Indiana that will create at least 1,000 new jobs. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the planned project Thursday, calling the data center planned near the town of New Carlisle, about 15 miles west of South Bend, “the largest capital investment announcement in Indiana’s history.” The announcement from Holcomb’s office and AWS did not include a timeline for the data center. But Carl Baxmeyer, president of the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners, said in the news release that it would be built “over the next decade.” Roger Wehner, AWS director of economic development, says the Indiana data center “will create numerous well-paying job opportunities.”

