Athletic director used AI to frame principal with racist remarks in fake audio clip, police say

Authorities in Maryland say a high school athletic director used artificial intelligence to impersonate a principal on an audio recording. They say the clip contained racist and antisemitic remarks and quickly spread on social media. The principal was temporarily removed from his post at Pikesville High School in Baltimore County. Police say that Dazhon Darien faked the recording in January following discussions with the principal that his contract wouldn’t be renewed. Darien had been the subject of a theft investigation at the school. He now faces charges of theft, disrupting school activities and retaliating against a witness. Online court records do not list an attorney for Darien, who was jailed on $5,000 bond.

