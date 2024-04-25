Countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo to become general director of Opera Philadelphia

Anthony Roth Costanzo was hired Thursday as general director and president of Opera Philadelphia. Costanzo will continue his career as a leading countertenor while taking over an ambitious company dealing with post-pandemic economic challenges. Constanzo, who turns 42 on May 8, will start work on June 1. He will replace David Devan, who is retiring after 13 seasons in charge. Opera Philadelphia for 2024-25 dropped its well-regarded season-opening festival, which began in 2017, and lowered next season’s budget to $10 million — of which $1,275,000 is projected to come from ticket revenue. There will be just three mainstage productions.

