‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ is (almost) ready to shake up the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Shawn Levy is no novice when it comes to rumors around his projects. Years on “Stranger Things” taught him how to tune out the noise. Yet even he’s found himself astonished by the sheer amount of speculation around “Deadpool & Wolverine,” describing the rumors as overwhelming. But, the director notes to The Associated Press, “so is the anticipation.” Anticipation might be an understatement for a movie that is poised to be theatrical event of the summer when it opens on July 26. It could even be poised to break $1 billion and surpass ”Joker” to become the highest grossing R-rated film ever.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.