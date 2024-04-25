France and the Philippines to start talks on a `visiting forces agreement,’ French envoy says

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The French ambassador to Manila says her country and the Philippines will start talks next month on a proposed defense pact that would allow troops from each country to hold exercises in the other’s territory. Ambassador Marie Fontanel said Thursday that French and Philippine officials will meet in Paris next month for talks on a visiting forces agreement. She says the defense chiefs of both countries agreed in Manila last December to pursue such an accord. The Philippines currently has status-of-forces agreements with the United States and Australis. The agreements provide a legal framework for the entry of foreign forces into a country. Manila has pursued similar agreements with other countries, including Japan and France, amid escalating disputes with China in the South China Sea.

