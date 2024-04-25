Ukrainian duo heads to the Eurovision Song Contest with a message: We’re still here

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Even amid war, Ukraine finds time for the glittery, pop-filled Eurovision Song Contest. Perhaps now even more than ever. Ukraine’s entrants in the pan-continental music competition are rapper alyona alyona and singer Jerry Heil. The duo set off from Kyiv for the competition on Thursday. In wartime, that means a long train journey to Poland. Then they will travel on to next month’s competition in Malmö, Sweden. Heil said it’s vital the country takes part, “to show that even now, during the war, our culture is developing.” At the contest alyona and Heil will perform “Maria & Teresa,” an ode to inspiring women. The song blends alyona’s punchy rap stylings with Heil’s soaring melody and distinctly Ukrainian vocal style.

