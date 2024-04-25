US expected to provide $6 billion to fund long-term weapons contracts for Ukraine, officials say

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say the Pentagon is expected to announce that it will provide about $6 billion in long-term military aid to Ukraine. It will include much sought after munitions for Patriot air defense systems and other weapons. The officials say the aid package will be funded through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which pays for longer-term contracts with the defense industry and means that it could take many months or years for the weapons to arrive. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details not yet made public.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

