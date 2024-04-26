Sweden should spend more on defense and increase the number of conscripts, lawmakers recommend

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Swedish parliament committee says Sweden which joined NATO in March, should increase its military budget by nearly 54 billion kronor ($5 billion) until 2030 to strengthen its air defense and increase the number of conscripts, among other measures. The report, which was presented to the government on Friday, said that membership in the military alliance and the serious security situation require higher ambitions. The report was penned by the Defense Committee which was made up of representatives of the eight political parties in the Swedish parliament, the Riksdag. The center-right, three-party coalition of Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson is likely to follow the its recommendations.

