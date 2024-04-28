Australian prime minister describes domestic violence as a ‘national crisis’ after protests

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has described domestic violence as a national crisis after thousands rallied around the country against violence toward women. Thousands rallied in cities around Australia on Sunday to draw attention to the deaths of 27 women so far this year allegedly caused by acts of gender-based violence in a population of 27 million. Albanese said Monday the rallies were a call to action for all levels of the Australian government to do more to prevent gender-based violence. Albanese told Nine Network television: “The fact that … a woman dies every four days on average at the hand of a partner is just a national crisis.”

