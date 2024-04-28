Republicans seeking Georgia congressional seat debate limits on abortion and immigration

ATLANTA (AP) — Brian Jack sought to make a debate among Republicans for an open Georgia congressional seat all about his close ties with Donald Trump, while the other contenders are ignoring Trump’s endorsement of Jack. Five Republicans running for their party’s nomination in Georgia’s 3rd Congressional met Sunday in an Atlanta Press Club debate. Besides Jack, Trump’s former political director, candidates include former state senators Mike Crane and Mike Dugan, former state Rep. Philip Singleton and party activist Jim Bennett. Others largely passed on the chance to attack Jack, although Crane suggested that Washington Republicans are trying to anoint Jack.

