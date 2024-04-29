A Yellowstone trip that ended with a man being arrested for kicking a bison

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — Yellowstone National Park officials say a man who kicked a bison in the leg was then hurt by one of the animals. Park officials said in a release Monday they got a call about the man harassing a bison herd and kicking one of them April 21. Rangers stopped the man in a car in nearby West Yellowstone, Montana. The 40-year-old was charged with being under the influence of alcohol, disorderly conduct, and approaching and disturbing wildlife. The driver was charged with driving under the influence, failing to yield to a police car and disturbing wildlife. The two men have pleaded not guilty.

