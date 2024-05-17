County leaders to unveil El Paso’s largest all-abilities playground

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- County leaders will unveil the largest all-abilities playground at Ascarate Park. This playground is designed to provide inclusive play opportunities for children of all ages and abilities.

The playground features ramps for easy access and various musical elements for kids to engage their different senses. Children can also learn about native plants from the Chihuahuan Desert, offering an educational experience that embraces the Borderland.

The El Paso County Parks and Recreation Department in partnership with Moms on Board and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will host the official ribbon cutting ceremony for the new playground, today, Friday May, 17 at 11:00 a.m. at Ascarate Park. It is located right by the "duck pond."