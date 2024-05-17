Skip to Content
News

County leaders to unveil El Paso’s largest all-abilities playground

By
Updated
today at 8:22 AM
Published 8:13 AM

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- County leaders will unveil the largest all-abilities playground at Ascarate Park. This playground is designed to provide inclusive play opportunities for children of all ages and abilities.

The playground features ramps for easy access and various musical elements for kids to engage their different senses. Children can also learn about native plants from the Chihuahuan Desert, offering an educational experience that embraces the Borderland.

The El Paso County Parks and Recreation Department in partnership with Moms on Board and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will host the official ribbon cutting ceremony for the new playground, today, Friday May, 17 at 11:00 a.m. at Ascarate Park. It is located right by the "duck pond."

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Isabella Martinez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content