California is joining with a New Jersey company to buy a generic opioid overdose reversal drug

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is partnering with a New Jersey-based pharmaceutical company to purchase a generic version of Narcan, the most well-known version of naloxone that can save a person’s life during an opioid overdose. Naloxone has been available without a prescription in the U.S. since last year. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a partnership with Amneal Pharmaceuticals on Monday. The company will sell naloxone packs to the state at a 40% discount. The naloxone eventually will be available under the CalRx label. California will give away the naloxone for free to colleges, universities and community organizations.

