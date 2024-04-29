Hong Kong transgender activist gets ID card reflecting gender change after yearslong legal battle

HONG KONG (AP) — A Hong Kong transgender activist has received a new ID card reflecting his gender change, after a yearslong legal battle to change the document, and he vowed to continue working for equality for the LGBTQ+ community. Henry Tse won his appeal over the government’s refusal to change the gender on his ID card in February 2023. Previously, Tse was not able to make the change because he did not undergo full gender-affirmation surgery. Last year, the city’s top court said the government’s policy was unconstitutional in a landmark ruling, arguing it imposed an unacceptably harsh burden. The judgment prompted an easing of rules earlier this month. Tse’s victory on Monday is seen as an important step forward for the city’s LGBTQ+ community.

