El Paso

El Paso Airport offering new nonstop flights to popular southern California cities

Published 10:28 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Frontier Airlines is introducing two new nonstop flights from El Paso to Ontario, California and San Diego, California. The new flights start this week.

"Frontier's new service to San Diego to be offered with a frequency of three days per week will begin on May 16, and the flights to Ontario also offered three days per week will commence on May 17, 2024," airport officials stated Thursday.

Frontier already has flights from El Paso to Denver, Colorado and Las Vegas, Nevada.

Emma Hoggard

