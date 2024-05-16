Majority of EU nations want more partnerships to stem migration from countries of origin

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A majority of European Union countries are calling for more agreements with countries where migrants depart from or travel through to get to Europe, saying the bloc needs to think outside the box to tackle irregular migration into the 27-member bloc. The call by 15 member countries came in a letter released Thursday, a day after the bloc updated its aging asylum laws as campaigning for Europe-wide elections next month gathers pace, with migration expected to be an important issue. The letter indicates that signatory countries believe more solutions are needed. It was signed by Bulgaria, the Czech Republic and Denmark — which took the lead in the group — and 12 other nations.

