Maine governor will allow one final gun safety bill, veto another in wake of Lewiston mass shootings

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s Democratic governor says she will allow one of a final pair of gun safety bills to become law without her signature while vetoing the other. Gov. Janet Mills says she will allow a new 72-hour waiting period for gun sales that drew fierce opposition from Republicans. Mills vetoed a proposed ban on bump stocks that would have applied to a device that can be added to a conventional rifle to allow it to fire like a machine gun. Maine lawmakers also enacted a number of other gun safety bills after the deadliest shooting in state history last October.

By DAVID SHARP and PATRICK WHITTLE Associated Press

