NATO’s chief chides alliance countries for not being quicker to help Ukraine against Russia

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — NATO’s chief says the alliance’s member countries have failed to deliver in good time what they promised to Ukraine. His acknowledgement Monday came as Russia rushes to exploit its battlefield advantages before Kyiv’s depleted forces get more Western military supplies in the war that has lasted more than two years. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in Kyiv that “serious delays in support have meant serious consequences on the battlefield” for Ukraine. He said at a news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that NATO allies have not delivered what they promised.

