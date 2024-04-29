Paramount Global replaces CEO Bob Bakish with a troika of executives

NEW YORK (AP) — Paramount Global announced that Bob Bakish is stepping down as CEO of the film, television and multimedia company. Bakish will be replaced by a troika of executives who will form a new “Office of the CEO.” The group includes George Cheeks, the CEO of CBS; Chris McCarthy, CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks; and Brian Robbins, the CEO of Paramount Pictures. The company said Monday that Cheeks, McCarthy and Robbins will work closely with Chief Financial Officer Naveen Chopra and the board of directors.

