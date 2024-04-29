Sue Bird says joining ownership group of the Seattle Storm felt inevitable

SEATTLE (AP) — Sue Bird says becoming a part-owner of the only WNBA franchise she ever played for felt like an inevitability. It’s one more thing Bird is adding to an already busy agenda in retirement. The Seattle Storm announced last week that Bird would be joining the ownership group for the franchise adding an expected piece to her business portfolio that’s helping define the post-playing part of her career. There is Bird’s production company founded with fiancée Megan Rapinoe. There’s her media and commerce company that was founded with Alex Morgan, Chloe Kim and Simone Manuel. And there’s her investment as a part-owner of Gotham FC in the NWSL.

