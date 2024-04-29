Video reviews have changed the face of European soccer. One country is holding out

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish soccer has adopted an isolationist stance in eschewing technology to retain a pure version of the beautiful game. Sweden is the only one of Europe’s top-30 ranked leagues yet to have rolled out video reviews in its domestic competitions. Swedish clubs are majority-controlled by their supporters and they have mobilized to prevent the technology being introduced. Match-going fans believe it destroys the euphoria that soccer brings and are proud that Sweden is an alternative to the modern game. They also see the disruption caused by video reviews in other leagues and fear the same happening in Sweden. Sweden’s position has echoes of the country’s response to the pandemic that attracted international attention.

