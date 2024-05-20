State Supreme Court and Republican congressional primary elections top Georgia ballots

ATLANTA (AP) — A state Supreme Court race that’s grown unusually heated by the sleepy standards of the state’s nonpartisan judicial elections tops Georgia ballots on Tuesday. Either incumbent Justice Andrew Pinson or Democratic former congressman John Barrow will be elected. There’s also a five-way GOP primary for an open seat in the strongly Republican 3rd Congressional District. Democratic U.S. Reps. David Scott and Lucy McBath face primary challengers in metro Atlanta districts that were redrawn. Parties are also choosing their nominees for other congressional and state legislative seats and local offices. Runoffs will be held June 18 in races where candidates don’t win a majority.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.