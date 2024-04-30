Dua Lipa is all about ‘Radical Optimism,’ in her music and other pursuits

NEW YORK (AP) — Grammy-award winning pop star Dua Lipa’s third album, “Radical Optimism,” releases Friday. UK rave culture and genre-averse alternative groups like Primal Scream and Massive Attack were key influences. She tells The Associated Press the album is the one she’s always wanted to make, in more ways than one. Around her first album, Lipa wrote down that she’d like to work with Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker, who became a crucial collaborator on “Radical Optimism.” She says the creative process was more free-flowing. That experimentation appears in other endeavors, too, like her acting and Service95, a media enterprise.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.