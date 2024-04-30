Fugitive task forces face dangerous scenarios every day. Here’s what to know about how they operate.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — A fugitive task force attempting to serve a warrant Monday in Charlotte, North Carolina, ended in the deadliest day for U.S. law enforcement in a single incident since 2016. Four officers were killed and another four officers were wounded after the suspect began firing from an upstairs window in a shootout. The task force is one of dozens around the country that partner local law enforcement agencies with U.S. Marshals to track down and arrest fugitives in often dangerous situations. Experts say an assignment to a federal task force is often a full-time job that requires rigorous training and qualifications and that significant planning goes into operations.

By LINDSAY WHITEHURST and CLAUDIA LAUER The Associated Press

